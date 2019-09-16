MTN today introduced the first mobile price plan that gives South African SMEs unprecedented control and flexibility over their connectivity needs. Photo: Fule

DURBAN – MTN has introduced the first mobile price plan that gives South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) unprecedented control and flexibility over their connectivity needs. The innovative Made To Share solution offers business owners the ability to actively manage their spend of data and airtime to ultimately improve their operational and cost efficiencies. Made To Share, gives up to 20 employees the ability to receive airtime and data bundles from a single, shareable wallet. The wallet can be managed by either the business owner or a designated administrator via the secure MyMTN App.

For SMEs, being connected is important for business continuity and in today’s world as customers expect greater online collaboration, whether it is via the cloud, chatbots for customer queries or video meetings. Made to Share relieves the business owner of the administrative hassle of managing multiple accounts, gives them full control of their ICT expenditure and frees them up to focus on growing their business.

"Data connectivity and digitisation are crucial to levelling the playing field for SMEs. The introduction of Made To Share is testament to our commitment to support the growth of small and medium businesses which are the engine of economic growth and generators of much-needed employment opportunities. It is therefore imperative that we develop customised solutions that can make small and medium sized businesses scale up, become more efficient and start to conduct themselves like bigger corporates. This is one of the ways that we are deploying our resources to support this important sector in our economy," said Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN Business.

Matandela added that by increasing their online presence, SMEs can access larger markets and mitigate against some of the factors that lead to the high failure rate of start-ups.

With MTN Business’ Made To Share, subscribers are given the option to choose from a variety of tariff plans that are customised to suit SMEs, usage and budget. The different tariffs cater for up to five, ten or twenty employees.

Shareable data bundles range from 3GB to 700GB, while shareable airtime starts from 200 minutes of airtime, with the more extensive tariff plan offering 2500 minutes per month.

MTN Business’ Made To Share offers the following benefits:

The ability to add or remove additional users instantly; The ability to set consumption limits and remotely monitor consumption in real time; Free SMSes per day Free limited SIM cards; Contracts are available on a month-to-month basis, or for a duration of 3, 6, 12 or 24 months.

Connectivity enables emerging businesses to compete with larger, more established companies in their industries. Being the best network for business, MTN remains dedicated to introducing solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world," concluded Matandela

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE