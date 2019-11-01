DURBAN – Mobile operator MTN has reported a decline of 300 000 subscribers in South Africa in the quarter to end September, which it attributes to a weak economy, the implementation of lower out-of-bundle data prices, new data usage rules and unrecognised roaming revenue from Cell C.
However, overall MTN grew its subscribers by 3.5 million, but reported yesterday that in the third quarter it had 28.95 million subscribers in South Africa, down from 29.25 million subscribers compared to the second quarter to the end of June.
The group’s active data subscribers increased by 4.7 million quarter-on-quarter to 87 million subscribers. It now serves 244 million customers across 21 markets.
In the nine-month period, the group’s service revenue increased by 9.6 percent and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved by 0.6 percent to 35.1 percent.
Chief executive Rob Shuter said service revenue growth and improvements in the group’s Ebitda margin had continued into the third quarter of the year.