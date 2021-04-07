MTN MoMo subscribers enjoy cash-in and cash-out service at Pick n Pay

MTN MOMO (Mobile Money) subscribers have been able to cash-in and cash-out at Pick n Pay stores since April 1. To use this service, customers have to be registered on the MoMo app and will be required to have an eight-digit voucher number and a PIN number to perform their transactions at the retailer’s till points. “We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Pick n Pay by offering quick and convenient cash-in and cash-out services to our MoMo subscribers,” said Felix Kamenga, MTN SA’s Chief Officer of Mobile Financial Services. Initially, MoMo customers had only able to cash-out through bank EFTs, at an MTN store or via a MoMo agent. “Adding Pick n Pay to our offering will create greater convenience and accessibility for our customers,” said Kamenga.

The MTN money service has no monthly fees and no monthly charges but the cash-out service at Pick n Pay has an R8 flat fee.

All South African citizens, regardless of the network they are using, can use MoMo, which is powered by UBank.

“MoMo is ideal for those who would rather not withdraw cash from their accounts to pay for transactions that are quick and easy to do from their phone – this ranges from people who have not been part of the formal financial services world, to those looking for a convenient way to purchase luxury goods,” said Kamenga.

MoMo is available to smartphone and feature phone users.

