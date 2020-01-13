JOHANNESBURG – Mobile operator MTN beat its peers as the best network operator in MyBroadband's Insights survey of the last quarter of 2019.
MTN's download and upload speed, as well as latency, was a clear winner in all South African cities - Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Tshwane.
The survey was conducted on 11 949 unique MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users conducted 310649-speed tests during the quarter.
"The results show that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa," My Broadband Insights' survey report indicated.
Runners up to the title in the quarter were Vodacom, Rain, Telkom and Cell C.