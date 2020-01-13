MTN named the best network operator









MTN's download and upload speed, as well as latency, was a clear winner in all South African cities. Photo: Supplied JOHANNESBURG – Mobile operator MTN beat its peers as the best network operator in MyBroadband's Insights survey of the last quarter of 2019. MTN's download and upload speed, as well as latency, was a clear winner in all South African cities - Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Tshwane. The survey was conducted on 11 949 unique MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users conducted 310649-speed tests during the quarter. "The results show that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa," My Broadband Insights' survey report indicated. Runners up to the title in the quarter were Vodacom, Rain, Telkom and Cell C.

The download speed of 60 percent, upload speed of 20 percent and latency of 20 percent was used as benchmarks to calculate a Network Quality Score.

The network score is a value that shows the relative performance of networks, with a maximum score of 10.

MTN scored the highest in the Network Quality Score at 9.85 points, Vodacom 8.01, Rain 5.85, Telkom scored 5.32 while Cell C was last at 4.91

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 26.73Mbps and an average upload speed of 9.53Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 40.64Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 32.23Mbps, Telkom on 21.63Mbps, Rain on 16.44Mbps, and Cell C on 16.48Mbps.

The MTN Group – the eighth-largest mobile network operator in the world, and the largest in Africa – is a multinational enterprise from an emerging economy, operating mobile telecommunications networks in Asia and Africa.

