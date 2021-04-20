MTN offers customers a reduced data plan

JOHANNESBURG - MTN is offering customers a plan that has cut the price of 10 gigabytes of data, valid for 30 days, to R149. With the new MTN BozzaGigs LTE plan, customers will be able pay R149 for 10GB anytime data and 10GB night-time express.

Customers can also pay R99 for 10GB, including 5G anytime and 5GB night-time express.

MTN said the new MTN BozzaGigs LTE plan would be available for new customers to migrate to from today.

The offer comes a week after rival Vodacom announced it was slashing its 30-day 1GB data bundle by 14 percent to R85 from R99.

MTN South Africa spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan said the group was constantly seeking ways to offer customers the best value and to provide the quality service they have come to expect.

“We have worked with the relevant stakeholders to ensure we keep our prices low and offer more value to customers to remain connected with our new BozzaGigs LTE,” O’Sullivan said.

MTN and Vodacom have been cutting data prices in line with the Competition Competition’s Data Services Market Inquiry published in 2019. The inquiry recommended that MTN and Vodacom reduce data costs, because South Africa’s data prices were too high, and there were anti-poor and opaque retail pricing structures.

