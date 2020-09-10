MTN offers customers new functionalities on MoMoney

By Philippa Larkin JOHANNESBURG - Mobile operator MTN said on Thursday it had launched some new functionalities on its mobile Money solution, MoMo, such as a food voucher option, as South Africans take financial strain amid a recession hit economy. Functions included new food vouchers functionality and the option for users to make charitable donations to a range of reputable, vetted charity and faith-based organisations that were offering relief to those who need it the most. MTN South Africa relaunched its mobile money service MoMo in January, more than three years after ditching a similar offering, as it bets on improved technology to attract millions of South Africans who had limited access to banking services. "The food voucher service is designed to assist registered MoMo users, by removing the worry of giving cash to someone to purchase essential items - it could be a family member, neighbour, someone at work or a stranger in need," it said.

MoMo users can send food vouchers to anyone with a valid cellphone number, but recipients of the food vouchers don't need to be MoMo users.

They simply need to show the voucher code, which they would have received via SMS to the cashier at the participating retailers such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer, Makro and Col Cacchio," MTN said.

Felix Kamenga, the chief officer of MTN SA’s Mobile Financial Services, said “We are very excited about this new addition to our MoMo offering. While continued innovation is at the centre of the MoMo platform, there’s more to it for MTN. It’s about harnessing the power of technology to do good in the communities we serve. While the food voucher add-on can be used to benefit anyone, we’re pleased that it offers our customers a safe, affordable and convenient way to do good and help others to access essential items during times of need.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE