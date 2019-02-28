Eseye and MTN launch the AnyNet Federation, a new alliance for MNOs delivering international cellular IoT onto AWS at Mobile World Congress. From left - Ralph Vraagom, MTN, Group General Manager Strategic Alliances and Nick Earle, Eseye Chief Executive and Chairman Photo: Supplied

INTERNATIONAL - Eseye, a global provider of IoT services, is today delighted to announce a partnership with MTN, the leading Africa Mobile Network Operator (MNO). MTN have joined forces with Eseye and the AnyNet Federation, a new association of MNOs established specifically to meet the complex management and enhanced resilience requirements of the rapidly expanding global M2M IoT customer base.

Global growth for cellular onto AWS

The AnyNet Federation will initially focus on delivering significant global growth of cellular services onto Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. It aims to make the complex global landscape for IoT easier for AWS customers, by delivering a single cellular M2M solution that can be deployed seamlessly across major world markets.

Nick Earle Eseye Chairman and Chief Executive said, "This is a ground-breaking global collaboration. The AnyNet Secure is already the most feature rich and integrated connectivity solution for AWS, and the AnyNet Federation as a key way of delivering simplified connectivity on a global scale, whilst allowing customers buy and manage their connectivity from within AWS".

MTN Group Enterprise Executive Oliver Fortuin said, "MTN is delighted to bring their networks across 12 markets to the support the objectives of the AnyNet Federation. We believe that through collaboration we can speed up the deployment of our customers’ global IoT and enhance their global business opportunities".

A global data clearing house

Using Eseye’s next generation, fully eUICC compliant AnyNet Secure for AWS SIM card, AnyNet Federation member customers will experience “out of the box” connectivity that integrates onto AWS IoT Core and is globally scalable. Cellular traffic destined for AWS is passed between different

AnyNet Federation partners based on the geographic location of IoT devices that are automatically provisioned and certified over-the-air. Regardless of which AnyNet Federation partner is delivering the data, the customer is billed through their account by AWS, and the MNO is paid for the services it delivers.

IoT market trends

The launch of the AnyNet Federation and its initial AWS market focus comes as Gartner forecast the Worldwide Public Cloud Services Market will grow by 17.3 percent in 2019 to total $206.2B, up from $175.8B in 2018; and Statista state that 80 percent of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with AWS as their preferred cloud platform.

