MTN partners with Ozow to launch instant EFT over WhatsApp

DURBAN – MTN and instant EFT solution provider Ozow have partnered to allow customers to purchase data and airtime through WhatsApp.

“Giving customers the ability to transact seamlessly on WhatsApp is a gamechanger in South Africa. It provides a seamless way to stay connected, in touch and in tune, while being simple and secure. Most importantly it will help improve financial and digital inclusion and enhance access for consumers,” MTN SA Executive of Corporate Affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, said.

The service is provided within the MTN Chat platform and customers initiate the purchase of airtime and data bundles within their WhatsApp chat.

Making actual payments via WhatsApp, however, is relatively new globally, having initially being tested in India in 2018 and officially launched in Brazil in June 2020.

“Our aim is to ensure South Africans do not miss out on major advances in technology and have the latest cutting-edge solutions at their fingertips so they can enjoy the full benefits of the digital life,” O’Sullivan said.

“We are excited about partnering with MTN to make it even easier for customers to be able to safely purchase airtime and data directly from the WhatsApp chat on the spot, anywhere and at any time,” Ozow co-founder and CEO Thomas Pays said.

Here’s how it works:

1. Save 083 123 0011 to your contacts as 'MTN Chat'

2. Send a WhatsApp message to “MTN Chat” saying “hello”

3. Select “buy airtime”

4. Select payment option to “Pay with Ozow”

5. Enter number to recharge

6. Enter amount to recharge

7. Click Ozow link

8. Take Ozow payment journey and complete payment.

“At MTN, it is our commitment to continue improving the quality of our network and the level of service we provide. Today’s launch is a powerful new addition to the array of digital solutions now available to an increasingly mobile consumer base,” O’Sullivan concluded.

