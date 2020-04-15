MTN reveals reduced data pricing and progress in Covid-19 zero-rating

DURBAN - MTN has gone live with its revised pricing for its sub 1GB 30-day prepaid data bundles after the company's voluntary undertakings to address the Competition Commission Data Service Market Inquiry. MTN’s undertakings take the form of a voluntary social compact and address price reductions, a daily lifeline of free data to customers and free access to public benefit organisations. "We are pleased to announce details of the pricing reductions as committed to last month and we continue to engage with the Commission to also finalise an agreement in the coming days," said MTN Chief Executive Godfrey Motsa. From 15th of April 2020, MTN’s pricing in the sub 1GB 30 day data bundles have been reduced by up to 50 percent. MTN remains committed to consistently providing the best quality network, with accessible pricing and real value to all its customers. The larger bundles have also seen volume and pricing improvements. Motsa said that the pricing revisions seek to offer lower pricing and offer more value to all types of MTN customers across the country.

MTN’s immediate price reductions:

Source: MTN

Source: MTN





The very popular monthly sub 1GB category sees significant price reductions today, while the monthly 20MB and 50MB bundles double in volume – from 20MB to 40MB and from 50MB to 100MB – without any change in price. Prices stay at R10 and R20 respectively, but for double the data.

Users of the popular 1GB bundle will enjoy a 34 percent price reduction, from R149, to just R99, while 1.5 GB users can now stay in touch for R149, a drop of 21 percent. Users in the larger 50 GB and 100 GB ranges will also see significant savings, with prices dipping 25 percent and 29 percent respectively.

The new prices and volumes are detailed below:

The 20MB ayoba Daily Lifeline will ensure MTN customers are able to communicate with friends and family even when they are out of airtime. This is the equivalent of 600MB of free data per month, every month.

The rollout of free ayoba data was launched in March, forming part of efforts to ease the burden on South Africans during the current lockdown period. This move builds on the zero-rated USSD line (*130*119#) for reporting infections and for other critical information. T

In May, the offer will extend to include free browsing of general websites to allow MTN customers who are also ayoba customers to browse the internet on websites of their choice, between midnight and 5 am.

MTN has made significant progress in fast tracking its zero-rating of Public Benefit Organisations. The impact of the Covid-19 virus on communities across South Africa has required an urgent prioritising of zero-rated services in the health and education sectors.

MTN is grateful to the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies (DCDT) for its support in creating a Project Management Office (PMO) for the urgent zero-rating of public benefit organisations to assist in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. The PMO is ensuring coordination with the mobile operators and the Departments of Basic Education, Health, Higher Education and Training, Social Development, as well as the Government Communication and Information Service and the Internet Service Providers Association.

A workflow has been established and operators are able to refer requests for zero-rating to the PMO to assist with screening and vetting. The objective is to ensure the zero-rating covers as many affected parties as possible and that the educational content being zero-rated is approved by the relevant educational departments.

Access to the e-learning platform of the Siyavula Foundation, is already zero-rated for all MTN customers, which means the website can be used with no data costs being incurred.

The MTN Foundation has also sponsored all of South Africa’s Grade 10, 11 and 12 students, with an amount of R3 million, to have full access to the mathematics, CAT and IT and Physical Sciences, learning materials, including practise sheets and exam preparation content. This can be accessed using the Siyavula website and app.

With the direction of the Department of Basic Education (DBE), MTN has also zero-rated the website www.2enable.org. MTN has also zero-rated the Olico Maths Foundation that provides free, high quality maths education, to Grades 7, 8 & 9.

In the past three weeks, MTN has zero-rated 369 additional URLs covering e-learning and health platforms. The educational platforms offer learning materials, all aligned to Government curricula, for different grades and subjects.

These include:

1. www.eccurriculum.co.za

2. www.ecexams.co.za

3. www.africanstorybook.org

4. www.khanacademy.org

5. www.learn.mindset.africa

6. www.techteacher.co.za

7. www.extramarks.co.za

8. www.digitalclassroom.co.za

9. www.olico.com

Through the Department of Higher Education and Training, we are currently liaising with all universities to assist with zero-rating of applicable sites. MTN is currently assisting 20 South African universities with zero-rating and is liaising with the remaining six to assess those requirements. MTN is also liaising with the TVET Colleges to assist with zero-rating support, where online curricula can be made available.

MTN OpenTime

MTN is expanding the websites that will form part its permanent OpenTime service, with customers able to access up to 500 certain approved public-benefit service websites via the www.mtn.co.za website, which will take them to the MTN OpenTime service. To gain access to such public benefit service websites as approved by MTN, customers will have to register for this service.

MTN will offer a monthly 500MB free data access to public benefit services websites every month, amounting to 6GBs per year, for each of MTN SA’s current 29 million customers.

