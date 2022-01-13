MTN SA strengthens its executive team

Telecommunications company MTN SA has announced two strategic appointments in its group in an effort to ensure continuous customer growth as it continues to bolster its management team. Michele Gamberini has been selected as its new chief technology and information officer (CTIO) effective February 1. Megan Nicholas has also been appointed as the managing director for MTN Supersonic, the network provider’s fibre and broadband internet service provider, effective January 1, 2022.

Gamberini gained 25 years of work experience at Telecom Italia where his position was Global Group CTIO. “Having worked in Italy, Spain, Greece and supported Brazilian technological choices, Gamberini had the unique experience of preparing the network evolution ahead of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. He holds a Master’s degree in electronics engineering,” the company said. MTN SA’s chief executive officer, Charles Molapisi said MTN SA established itself as the benchmark for what network quality should be while also driving massive and compelling enhancements in the IT space.

“As we work toward our Ambition 2025 strategy which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, I believe that Gamberini’s wealth of experience will have a notable contribution toward enhancing our technology functions as well as providing a network that is second to none to all South Africans,” he said. Gamberini said he was delighted to be joining such a high-performing business. “I am most looking forward to continuing and growing the exceptional work the MTN network team has delivered over the years,” Gamberini said.

According to the mobile operator, Nicholas' internal appointment was a strategic move as the telco wanted to ensure continuous customer growth. The company hopes to own 30% of the market share across all technologies by 2025. Nicholas currently holds the position of general manager for residential at MTN SA. “Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus, as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customer’s homes. This battle for the home market needs a leader of Megan’s calibre, expertise, and experience,” said Molapisi. MTN, one of Africa’s biggest telecom companies, has been strengthening its executive team by making management changes.

In December, the company announced that it appointed Charles Molapisi as the new chief executive officer for its South African operations. Godfrey Motsa, who was its chief executive, will step down but would be available until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition. The company also promoted Mazen Mroue as Group CTIO from February 1. He is the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria. Meanwhile, MTN made headlines this week as the mobile operator took Telkom to court over its attempt to block the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) from processing the invitations to apply (ITAs) for high-demand spectrum.

Vodacom also joined MTN in the fight, and the legal action might support Icasa's position to go ahead with the auction. The auction is set to take place at the end of March. It's been almost 15 years since mobile operators in the country have been waiting for Icasa to release spectrum licences. The licences are expected to offer more access to connectivity, add network capacity, and lower data costs. [email protected]