JOHANNESBURG - Mobile phone company MTN said on Monday it expected to report an improvement of at least 20 percent or 36.4 cents and 49.2 cents respectively in headline earnings per share and attributable earnings per share for the 12-month period ended December 31. MTN will announce its results on March 7.

Headline earnings per share is a key profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items.

Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator reported headline earnings per share of 182 cents and attributable earnings per share of 246 cents for the prior financial year.

Following the announcement, MTN shares recovered some earlier losses to stand at 87.60 rand per share, down 0.57 percent, at 11:24am.

- African News Agency (ANA) / REUTERS