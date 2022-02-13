MTN says Made for Skhokho bundles are aimed at small and informal businesses

According to the telecommunications company, the prepaid plans are the first in the country to be aimed at the informal business sector.

MTN Business yesterday announced the launch of their MTN Made for Skhokho prepaid packages.

MTN said SMEs in the informal sector play an important role in South Africa's economy by providing employment opportunities, as well as driving much-needed growth.

“Added to the recent negative impact brought on by Covid-19, SMEs continue to face many headwinds, including the high cost of running a business, excessive red tape, lack of access to markets, financing and technical knowledge,” said MTN.

Chief business and enterprise officer at MTN Business, Wanda Matandela, said the MTN Made for Skhokho prepaid package are designed to address connectivity challenges, so that SMEs can thrive and enjoy all the benefits and opportunities of the modern, connected world.