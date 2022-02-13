MTN says Made for Skhokho bundles are aimed at small and informal businesses
MTN Business yesterday announced the launch of their MTN Made for Skhokho prepaid packages.
According to the telecommunications company, the prepaid plans are the first in the country to be aimed at the informal business sector.
MTN said SMEs in the informal sector play an important role in South Africa's economy by providing employment opportunities, as well as driving much-needed growth.
“Added to the recent negative impact brought on by Covid-19, SMEs continue to face many headwinds, including the high cost of running a business, excessive red tape, lack of access to markets, financing and technical knowledge,” said MTN.
Chief business and enterprise officer at MTN Business, Wanda Matandela, said the MTN Made for Skhokho prepaid package are designed to address connectivity challenges, so that SMEs can thrive and enjoy all the benefits and opportunities of the modern, connected world.
“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and an engine-room for jobs and growth. They have the power to transform – but to do that they must be connected all the time, and it is our aim, with constant innovation and best quality network, to deliver solutions that add value to their businesses,” said Matandela.
