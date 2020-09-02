MTN shakes up top roles as Ralph Mupita takes over as chief executive

JOHANNESBURG - Africa's biggest network provider has shown a glimpse of what its future executive structure could look like as Ralph Mupita took over as group president and chief executive yesterday. The group appointed Sugentharan Perumal to take over Mupita’s previous chief financial officer (CFO) position in an acting capacity while looking for a permanent replacement. Mupita succeeded Rob Shuter, who stepped down to head the BT Group’s enterprise unit in the UK. MTN said it had embarked on a rigorous recruitment process to fill the vacancy. “The chairperson and the board are confident in the extensive experience and knowledge of MTN that Sugen brings to the role,” said MTN in a statement. Perumal is currently MTN South Africa’s acting CFO and has previously held the CFO position at MTN Irancell.

In a further board shake-up, MTN appointed Sindi Mabaso-Koyana as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. Mabaso-Koyana, a seasoned executive, succeeds Christine Ramon as the chairperson of the MTN Group audit committee.

MTN said Ramon had expressed “her wish to focus on her extended executive responsibilities”. Ramon had been a director of MTN since 2014 and, for the past five years, served as the chairperson of the audit committee.

Ramon was last month appointed as interim chief executive at AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-largest gold company, after the resignation of its chief executive, Kevin Dushnisky.

“The board believes that Sindi is a worthy successor to Christine and wishes her the best in her new roles,” said MTN.

Mabaso-Koyana’s career highlights include being managing director of Viamax Logistics, a subsidiary of Transnet, group financial director of Transnet and an executive partner at Ernst & Young.

She has served as a non-executive director of various companies including the Public Investment Corporation, SAA, Armaments Corporation of South Africa, SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, Fifa, Eskom, Altron and Adcorp Holdings.

She currently serves on the boards of AWCA Investment Holdings, MTN Zakhele Futhi, Toyota SA and Phembani Group.

The group also appointed current T-Systems South Africa chief executive Dineo Molefe as MTN SA CFO effective from December.

“Dineo (Molefe) brings a wealth of experience to MTN SA and has served as CFO and held executive positions within the ICT, investment management and energy sectors. She has held senior roles at Vodacom, Thebe Investments and the Industrial Development Corporation and has an established track record of leading and managing complex business transformation programmes,” MTN said.

BUSINESS REPORT