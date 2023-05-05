Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

MTN Sudan shuts down sites due to fuel shortages and power cuts

MTN Sudan said that it remains committed to providing essential communication services while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all stakeholders. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

MTN Sudan said that it remains committed to providing essential communication services while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all stakeholders. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Published 34m ago

Share

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company MTN has said that it has shut down its sites in Manshia and Garden City.

MTN Sudan said that it regrets to inform their customers, partners, and the public that their main switch sites in Manshia and Garden City have shut down due to a fuel shortage and grid power cut, resulting in a complete network outage.

The MTN group said in a statement on Friday, “We are working diligently to resolve the situation as soon as possible. The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time.”

MTN Sudan said it remained committed to providing essential communication services while prioritising the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“We are working hard with the concerned authorities to find immediate solutions. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work towards restoring our network and services,” the group said.

More on this

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peace2023MTNConflictSudan ConflictTechTechnologyEnergy

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe