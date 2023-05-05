MTN Sudan shuts down sites due to fuel shortages and power cuts

MTN Sudan said that it regrets to inform their customers, partners, and the public that their main switch sites in Manshia and Garden City have shut down due to a fuel shortage and grid power cut, resulting in a complete network outage.

The MTN group said in a statement on Friday, “We are working diligently to resolve the situation as soon as possible. The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time.”

MTN Sudan said it remained committed to providing essential communication services while prioritising the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“We are working hard with the concerned authorities to find immediate solutions. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work towards restoring our network and services,” the group said.