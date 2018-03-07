JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator, returned to annual profit in 2017 in the absence of one-off charges related to a $1.1 billion Nigerian fine.





Headline earnings totalled R3.3bn ($278.82 million), or 182 cents per share, in the year ended December, compared with a loss of 1.4 billion rand, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier, South Africa-based MTN said on Thursday.





Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.



