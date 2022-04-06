MTN to invest R820m in infrastructure across Limpopo, Mpumalanga

MTN SA has announced that it will invest R820 million to revamp existing and deploy new infrastructure across Limpopo and Mpumalanga. In a statement, the mobile operator said yesterday that it would also expand the rural reach, 5G expansion and restore vandalised network infrastructure.

The company said the initiative, called the Modernisation of Network South Africa project (Monza), would be rolled out in the two provinces and include the improvement and modernisation of 230 sites, and 76 new site builds to add to the existing 1 850. “The extension of MTN’s 5G connectivity includes rolling out 58 new sites in 2022 to add to the existing 53,” MTN said. MTN SA general manager Kagiso Moncho said: “Our aim is to significantly enhance access and open the door to new digital opportunities for many more people across the province. Our investment is specifically targeted at increasing network coverage, improving throughputs, and connecting the previously unconnected".

According to the company, another major highlight of the expansion drive would be rural connectivity to help close the digital access gaps in South Africa. According to the GSM Associations 2021 Mobile Economy report: Sub-Saharan Africa, more than 700 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa remain off-line and at risk of exclusion from the emerging digital economy. “We have extensive plans to drive growth and connectivity solutions into under-serviced areas, including Mtititi and Ga_Marishane village in Jan Furse.

“With unemployment in South Africa reaching new peaks, it is critical to focus on harnessing digital solutions to drive the recovery, especially in those areas that were hardest hit,” Moncho said. In an effort to curb the high rate of vandalism and battery theft, MTN said it had partnered with Bidvest Security and set aside an additional R101m in 2022 to combat this criminality. “Ensuring users receive quality and network stability is our number one aim, but the fight against battery theft and vandalism remains a major hindrance. I am pleased that our ongoing efforts to make a dent in these criminal acts are seeing change, but all South Africans are requested to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” said Moncho. – Dieketseng Maleke

