INTERNATIONAL - A Ugandan government move to require foreign-owned telecom firms to list on the local bourse may fail to achieve its goal of boosting Ugandan ownership in the sector, MTN Uganda’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
A local unit of South Africa’s MTN Group, MTN Uganda is the east African country’s largest telecommunications firm, boasting some 13 million voice subscribers. It chiefly competes with the local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.
Instead of the listing requirement, the government should allow foreign firms to sell stakes to vetted local investors via private placements, Wim Vanhelleputte said in an interview.