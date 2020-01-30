MTN Uganda says forcing foreign telcomms to list locally may not boost Ugandan ownership









INTERNATIONAL - A Ugandan government move to require foreign-owned telecom firms to list on the local bourse may fail to achieve its goal of boosting Ugandan ownership in the sector, MTN Uganda’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

A local unit of South Africa’s MTN Group, MTN Uganda is the east African country’s largest telecommunications firm, boasting some 13 million voice subscribers. It chiefly competes with the local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

Instead of the listing requirement, the government should allow foreign firms to sell stakes to vetted local investors via private placements, Wim Vanhelleputte said in an interview.





The government plans to issue all telecom firms with new operating licences by June under a new regime.





Once they have the new licence, each foreign-owned firm will be required to list at least 20% of its equity on the local stock exchange within two years.





“Going onto the stock exchange is not necessarily a guarantee that you have localised the shareholders ... the best way to localise is a private placement,” Vanhelleputte said.





Since there is free buying and selling of shares on the exchange, the stock could be bought by foreigners even if participation in the initial public offering (IPO) was restricted to Ugandan nationals, he said.



