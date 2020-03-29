MTN’s free daily Data Lifeline to keep customers connected during the lockdown

DURBAN - MTN has launched a 20MB daily data lifeline to help South Africans stay connected during the 21 day lockdown. The free daily data is available for use on ayoba, an instant messaging app and can be used for text, video, audio and image sending and receiving. Subscribers that use basic and feature phones can connect via SMS and can respond to messages sent from the ayoba app using free SMSs if they are MTN customers. The app is unique apart because is that it allows ayoba users to send messages to other contacts who don’t have the app. "The introduction of the 20MB daily data lifeline on ayoba is in line with MTN’s commitment to make connectivity more accessible and affordable for all South Africans. During this time, especially, we hope that it gives our customers the means to keep in touch with loved ones as we wait for the Coronavirus pandemic to pass," said Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN SA. The app supports four local languages including isiXhosa, isiZulu, Afrikaans and English.

Currently available to all Android handsets, the ayoba instant messaging app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store as well as from ayoba.me/download. Downloading is zero-rated for MTN customers on the ayoba website.

MTN also announced other initiatives to help their customers during this time of the coronavirus pandemic including the MTN MoMo app which will allow for free peer-to-peer cash payments under R200. Card to wallet, instant EFT and payments to agents and participating retailers will also be zero-rated in a bid to ease the burden on consumers. In addition, the charge to send non-MoMo users a cash voucher will be made a flat rate of R10, rather than the normal sliding scale that is linked to the value of the cash being shared.

MTN will also be sending messages to its 29 million customers to encourage use of the “Department of Health Corona” WhatsApp channel.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE