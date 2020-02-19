JOHANNESBURG - Mobile operator MTN said in a statement yesterday its efforts in increasing security measures to prevent battery theft and vandalism at cell tower base stations was paying off, despite theft incidents on the rise. It had introduced high tech solutions and on the ground strategies.
As many as 143 batteries, worth R1.2 million, were recovered in January 2020, it said.
The theft of back-up batteries and vandalism of infrastructure leads to increased strain on the network by forcing mobile operators to deactivate heavily-affected base stations with both Vodacom and MTN calling on the public to report people who are operating as part of a syndicate, by reporting theft to the police or through various tip-off lines.