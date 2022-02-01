MTN’s share price surges on strong results from Nigerian subsidiary

MTN’s share price was one of the big movers in the JSE yesterday, climbing more than 8 percent after subsidiary MTN Nigeria Communications reported a 45.5 percent increase in earnings per share to Naira 14.67 kobo for the year to December 31, 2021. Mobile subscribers fell by 8 million to 68.5 million, but returned to positive net additions in the fourth quarter. Active data users increased by 1.7m to 34.3m. Fintech subscribers rose sharply by 4.8m to 9.4m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 27.9 percent to N877.1 billion (R32.8 billion). Taxed profit increased 45.5 percent to N298.7bn. A final dividend of N8.57 kobo per share would bring the total for the year to N13.12 kobo, 39.6 percent higher than the previous year. MTN Nigeria chief executive, Karl Toriola said they had made good progress on their Ambition 2025 objectives through 2021. PanAfrican Capital Holdings Investment Research chief economist said in an online report in Nigeria yesterday that MTN Nigeria had been posting impressive results through 2021 despite foreign and domestic challenges, including high operating costs.

Financial Derivatives Company chief executive Bismarck Rewane, in the online Nigerian Dailytrust publication, rated Dangote Cement, Nestlé, MTN Nigeria, BUA Cement and Airtel Africa as the top five firms to watch in Nigeria this year for good financial performances. “Driven by the strong operational performance, we delivered growth across all revenue lines, demonstrating the underlying strength and momentum of the business. Service revenue grew by 23.3 percent percent, exceeding our mid-teen target, driven mainly by growth in voice, data and fintech service revenue lines,” said Toriola in a statement yesterday. The contribution to the government through direct and indirect taxes was N669.2bn, up 83.4 percent, representing about 40 percent of the firm’s total revenue. The first phase of a series of transactions to increase Nigerian ownership in MTN Nigeria was conducted in 2021 by way of bookbuild to institutional investors and fixed price offer to retail investors. The outcome would be announced once regulatory approvals were obtained.

Operationally, the mobile subscriber base fell 10.6 percent due to regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations. However, some one million subscribers were added in the fourth quarter as the alignment of the SIM registration and activation centres with the regulations was ramped up. Active data subscribers rose by 5.3 percent to 34.3 million. Average MB per user rose by 62.7 percent, enabling overall data traffic growth of 85.3 percent.

An additional 800MHz spectrum was acquired, and the rollout of the 4G network was accelerated, which now covers more than 70 percent of the population. A bid to acquire a 100MHz spectrum licence in the 3.5GHz band was also successful at an auction last month, and 5G services would be rolled out on this spectrum. The fintech business gained 770 000 registered mobile money (MoMo) agents, and active users more than doubled to 9.4m.