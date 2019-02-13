MultiChoice has released an updated price list for DStv subscriptions for 2019 with packages getting an increase. . Johannesburg 20-09-18 People walk across a bridge linking two DSTV Multichoice buildings, Randburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – MultiChoice has released an updated price list for DStv subscriptions for 2019 with packages getting an increase. Multichoice said in a statement: “DStv has announced that it will be adjusting some of the prices of its subscription packages from 1 April 2019. However, Africa’s leading video entertainment company has managed to keep the average increase below consumer inflation levels"

"We understand that times are tough in South Africa and that our customers are under pressure to make every cent they spend count," said Multichoice.

The company also said that it will be giving a “freeze the price” of DStv Premium from 1 April 2019, ensuring customers will pay the same rate for their package.

Here is a list of the updated price list:

DStv Price Increases 2019 Price 2018 Price Packages DStv Premium R809 R809 DStv Compact Plus R519 R509 DStv Compact R399 R385 DStv Family R265 R249 DStv Access R105 R99 DStv EasyView R29 R29 Add-ons 2019 Price 2018 Price Access Fee R95 R90

Other packages not included in this list are yet to recieve increases according to Multichoice.

Just recently, MultiChoice took an early lead at The South African Film and Television Awards as the most nominated broadcaster overall, with 149 SAFTA nominations.

These included the most nominated shows in all major categories: feature film, TV comedy, TV drama, soap, and telenovela.

“We’ve got a simple goal for MultiChoice - to be the most-loved teller of African stories,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment at MultiChoice.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE