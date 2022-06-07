MultiChoice Group benefitting from subscriber growth and cost controls

MULTICHOICE Group benefitted from subscriber growth, a recovery in advertising and cost controls during its financial year to end-February 2022, the group said in a trading statement yesterday. However, these factors were offset by an increase in content costs as the sporting calendar normalised and local production activity accelerated after prior year Covid-19 interruptions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trading profit was expected to be between 0 percent and 3 percent higher than the R10.3bn reported for the year ended March 31, 2021. Core headline earnings per share was expected to be between 5 percent and 8 percent higher than 767 cents reported previously. Headline earnings a share was expected to be between 20 percent (99 cents) and 25 percent (124 cents) lower than the headline earnings per share of 496 cents reported in 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement