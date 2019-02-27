JOHANNESBURG - Newzroom Afrika, which won a bid last year for a new channel on Multichoice's DSTV platform, says it has started recruiting staff. "Newzroom Afrika promises to be an innovative and interactive multi-media news service that is impartial, unbiased, unapologetic and disruptive," the news channel, which won the bid out of 111 contenders, said in a statement.

The channel is the brainchild of former news anchor and entrepreneur Thabile Ngwato and television production entrepreneur Thokozani Nkosi. It is looking to recruit for positions including a multimedia designer, senior news reporter and an assignments editor, as well as positions in business and production.

"We’re looking for journalists who share our commitment to the values of our magnificent Constitution and the highest standards of principled journalism," said Nkosi.

Ngwato added: "It’s been incredibly exciting to see our vision taking shape after months of hard work and we can’t wait to put a really strong editorial team together to put it all into practice."

Newzroom Afrika has an editorial advisory board headed by journalism stalwart and former press ombud Joe Thloloe and public advocate on the South African Press Council Dinesh Balliah, while former eMedia group executive for stakeholder management Malebo Phage and former Power 98.7 head of news Dianne Hawker will be among the editorial executives.

"We will work hard to develop a professional news service for South Africans which, while pulling no punches, will consider nation-building as an ultimate good," Ngwato said.

The channel is expected to announce its launch date soon.

- African News Agency (ANA)