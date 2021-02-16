MultiChoice’s BEE scheme trying to find 22 000 shareholders who are missing out on millions

CAPE TOWN - PHUTUMA Nathi, the MultiChoice black economic empowerment scheme of more than 80 000 shareholders, is looking for about 22 000 shareholders who owned shares and did not receive dividends of R207 million between 2006 and 2020.

“This money belongs to our shareholders. We’re calling on them to contact us to get their money. In these tough economic times we want to do everything in our power to give them what is rightfully theirs,” Phuthuma Nathi chairperson Mandla Langa said in a statement yesterday.

Phuthuma Nathi has been paying dividends every year since the start of the scheme in 2006.

Among the reasons why dividends were not paid could be that personal details such as banking details might have changed, but had not been updated with Phuthuma Nathi, or that the shareholder had died.

He said the 22 000 shareholders could claim their dividends by contacting the Phuthuma Nathi call centre on 086 011 6226 or alternatively by visiting the Phuthuma Nathi website at www.phuthumanathi.co.za