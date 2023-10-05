Murray & Roberts no longer able to regain control of RUC Cementation

Murray & Roberts said in a statement yesterday that it was not able to regain control of RUC Cementation Mining Contractors (RUC) in Australia and has begun to capacitate Cementation APAC – a subsidiary company established in Australia. M&R had lost control of RUC after its holding company in Australia MRPL (Murray & Roberts Pty Ltd) went into voluntary administration in December.

The global engineering services group said in an update yesterday that at the resumed second creditors meeting of MRPL yesterday, a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) as proposed by MRPL’s secured creditors (Sureties), was approved. This Sureties DOCA preserves the option for a full sale or restructuring transaction to occur in the future, which could include any amended DOCA. As a result of the Sureties DOCA having been accepted, M&R was no longer able to regain control of RUC.