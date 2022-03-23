Murray & Roberts ready to participate in R55 billion-plus railroad upgrade down under

Murray & Roberts (M&R) said yesterday that the Regionerate Rail consortium had been selected as the preferred tenderer to develop the Gowrie to Kagaru section of Australia’s Inland Rail project. The specialist global engineering and construction group’s share price surged 3.7 percent to R12.19 yesterday morning.

The Regionerate Rail consortium comprises M&R subsidiary Clough, the Plenary Group, GS Engineering and Construction, Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) and Service Stream. This section of the Inland Rail project is in Queensland, with a contract value of more than AU$5 billion (R55.17bn) for the design and construction elements, of which about AU$1.5bn (R16.55bn) would be attributable to Clough. The project aims to transform how goods are moved around Australia and to complete the backbone of its national freight network.

The section comprises about 128km of new and upgraded rail track, and includes a 6.2km tunnel, which will be the largest diameter freight tunnel in the southern hemisphere. The M&R Energy, Resources & Infrastructure business platform trades under the Clough brand, a name associated for more than 100 years, on large and technically challenging projects in the energy, resources, and infrastructure industries. Upon award, the multi-year project would complement the platform’s order book and extend its secured revenue base into the medium-to-long term, M&R said.

