Murray & Roberts recovers from initial Covid-19 impact on operations

Murray & Roberts, the multinational engineering and construction group, said the implementation of its strategy over the past few years had resulted in continued order book growth, which currently stood at a high of R60.7 billion.

The group, which targets its services to the natural resources, industrial, energy, water and specialised infrastructure sectors, said in a trading statement yesterday it had recovered from the initial impact it experienced in 2020 financial year from the Covid-19 pandemic, with continuing operations returning to profitability in the year to June 30, 2021.