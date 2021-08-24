Murray & Roberts recovers from initial Covid-19 impact on operations
Share this article:
Murray & Roberts, the multinational engineering and construction group, said the implementation of its strategy over the past few years had resulted in continued order book growth, which currently stood at a high of R60.7 billion.
The group, which targets its services to the natural resources, industrial, energy, water and specialised infrastructure sectors, said in a trading statement yesterday it had recovered from the initial impact it experienced in 2020 financial year from the Covid-19 pandemic, with continuing operations returning to profitability in the year to June 30, 2021.
Earnings before interest and tax was expected to be within a range of R530 million to R560m, well up on 2020’s R17m.
The headline earnings per share of continuing operations was expected to be more than 100 percent higher at between 11 and 22 cents, compared with a loss of 88c previously.
“The group’s exposure to its promising target markets, and its strong order book from those markets, holds the potential for meaningful earnings growth in the 2022 financial year and in the medium term,” the group said.
BUSINESS REPORT