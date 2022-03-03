Murray & Roberts sees turnaround in first half earnings, order book remains strong

SPECIALIST engineering and contracting group Murray & Roberts’ (M&R) share price shot up 6.1 percent yesterday after reporting a robust 23.1 percent rise in revenue and a turnaround in earnings. The order book for the six months to December 31 remained significant at R61.1 billion, compared with R60.5bn at the same time a year before.

Earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations increased sharply to R337 million from R117m. Attributable earnings came to R55m versus a R67m loss a year before. Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations came to 29 cents versus an 8 cents loss per share. Net asset value per share increased to R13 from R11. The group does not pay interim dividends.

“The group’s economic future is global and diverse, with strong prospects for meaningful growth. M&R is well positioned to enable and optimise the capital investments that corporations, governments, and institutions will need to undertake to support sustainable human development, as the world emerges from the pandemic. The order book reflects these pressing global development needs, as well as significant opportunities in the international market,” the group said. The impact of the pandemic had continued into the 2022 financial year, mainly in the US and Australasian operations. Areas of impact included the timing of new work awards, changes to project schedules, and disruption of supply chains. These challenges were being actively managed, the group said. Over the next three years, most revenue and earnings was expected to be generated by the two international platforms, the Mining and the Energy, Resources & Infrastructure platforms.

Both platforms had “credible positions in regions and sectors with sustainable growth prospects”. South Africa’s renewable energy sector was expected to provide opportunity for the Power, Industrial & Water platform to return to profitability in the medium term. The Energy, Resources and Infrastructure platform revenue and operating profit increased significantly to R7.4bn from R5.2bn and to R215m from breakeven, respectively. The Mining platform saw revenue and operating profit increase to R5.4bn from R5.1bn and to R184m from R176m, respectively.