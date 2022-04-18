Musk a shareholder activist or corporate raider? That is the billion dollar question

IS ELON Musk a corporate raider or a shareholder activist? That is the billion dollar question. This after South Africa’s most colourful lost son, tech genius and star gazer abruptly thrust the role of a company board and shareholder rights into the limelight this past week after he launched a $43 billion (R629.7bn) hostile take over to buy social media platform, Twitter.

Musk called the social media platform, “the de facto public town square”, claiming it was not the economics, but free speech behind the move to change it as he aimed to allow an edit button, have more transparency with algorithms and get rid of bots, among others. Musk, with 82.2 million Twitter followers, is well known as a disruptor both is business and on social media. The founder of electric vehicle firm Tesla, SpaceX, Neurolink and The Boring Company, is well known not to pay attention to the word, “No” and opposition in his pursuit of a greater vision.

Musk this month disclosed his a 9 percent stake in Twitter days later than the SEC regulations allow. And despite Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, offering Musk a seat on the board to make changes, Musk declined the seat and opted for a hostile takeover instead. Musk made the cash takeover offer on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter, saying it had “extraordinary potential” and he would unlock it.

The offer: $54.20 per share in cash, represented a 54 percent premium over the January 28 closing price, Bloomberg said. Musk detonated a media and investor storm. Twitter shareholder Marc Bain Rasella promptly sued Musk last week for failing to disclose his Twitter stake within the time frame required by the SEC, a body Musk loathes after he was force to settle fraud charges with the SEC in 2018.

Musk latest Twitter poll bought into sharp relief the rights of shareholder versus boards. Shareholders generally want a bang for their buck, but markets want the right leadership too. Musk took part in a Twitter poll on Friday, asking social media users who should get to decide on the acquisition bid, “Taking Twitter at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board”.

The majority of the poll overwhelming voted that shareholders and not the board should have the final say. For the sake of disclosure, I voted for the board, the arbiter of what is supposedly best fro the firm. Musk, on Saturday also conceded in a tweet, “In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me.”

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive last year, while still owning a stake in the firm, and new chief executive Agrawal now faces a nightmare of proving his vision versus Musk’s. This involves the value of the firm and the direction it takes. Twitter’s board rejected Musk’s bid as undervalued and to protect the firm, launched a poison pill, which is a financial device that companies use as a tool against unwelcome suitors. However, Twitter noted that the rights plan would not prevent the board from accepting an acquisition offer, if the board deemed it in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Saudi Arabian Twitter shareholder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal last week also rejected the bid. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” he said in a Twitter post. Musk has social media investors and his cult-like followers as well as haters hot under the collar, divided on the bid.

William Watt, in an article, Corporate raiders and activist investors: a field guide, says, “Swashbuckling”, value-destroying “corporate raider” or shareholder-friendly “activist investor?” He said a case could be made for either term. “But one thing is for certain, boardrooms aren’t safe from well-heeled hedge-fund operators and other billionaires who are certain they know how to run a company better than corporate managers and board members.”

Famous examples Watt listed in the US included Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn and Nelson Peltz. In dealing with corporate governance of companies the rights of shareholders and the board are clearly defined. . Shareholder rights ensure that they are able to voice their opinions on board nominees and other proxy initiatives, as well as other corporate actions that may affect the value of their interests. Whereas the primary goal of a board is to ensure that management is acting in the best interests of shareholders.

According to US analyst Michael Schmidt’s article, “How to Become a Corporate Board Member,” shareholder advocates look for some of the following characteristics in a board: ∎ No more of the old-boy network where old boards essentially control who replaces them through nominations. ∎ New corporate boards that are actually shareholders who want to help shape the company’s direction.

∎ The arrival of the representation by those outside of an Ivory Tower. ∎ Potentially higher levels of transparency and ultimately accountability. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) tweeted on Thursday ,“If the current Twitter board takes actions contrary to shareholder interests, they would be breaching their fiduciary duty.The liability they would thereby assume would be titanic in scale.”

Meanwhile, it was also pointed out on social media that the board of Twitter held virtually no shares in the company, while board member, Robert Zoellick, had never been active on the Twitter platform. Musk jumped on the fact, “Wow, with Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares! Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.” Tyler Winklevoss, a US investor, the founder of Winklevoss Capital Management and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted, “ Twitter stock has been FLAT for 9 YEARS. @elonmusk, most proven and successful entrepreneur in the world, steps up to fix this. On what business judgement basis does the Board reject this? What’s their better plan after all this time? Love to hear it.”

David Sacks, an entrepreneur, and investor in internet technology firms, tweeted: “If the game is fair, Elon will buy Twitter. If the game is rigged, there will be some reason why he won’t be able to. We’re about to find out how deep the corruption goes. “Instead of accepting Elon’s premium to the share price, Twitter’s board is planning to dilute the company by giving insiders a sweetheart deal. This is a blatant violation of fiduciary duty and should be illegal,” he said. Meanwhile, tech guru and Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood said her firm had been reducing its Twitter position since Dorsey left as chief executive, adding that Twitter might need to rethink its revenue stream and a subscription fee might make sense, she told CNBC.

Wood said Musk’s clashes with the Twitter board added to uncertainty at the company after Dorsey stepped down last year. “We had been selling. And we know there is now going to be a lot of management distraction, maybe board distraction, with or without Elon,” she added. And while there is a hot debate on the right price to buy Twitter at, and the corporate saga unfolds, shareholders’ rights have seldom shone so brightly.