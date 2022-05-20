Mustek founder and CEO David Kan has passed away

Mustek, a technology products supplier, has announced that its founder and chief executive David Kan has died. He was 62 years. Kan founded the company in 1987 after relocating to South Africa from Taiwan. Mustek said Kan was a highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry.

Mustek comprises Mustek, Rectron and Mecer Inter-Ed, a controlling shareholding in Palladium, shareholdings in Sizwe Africa IT Group and Khauleza IT Solutions, and a substantial shareholding in Yangtze Optics Africa Cable. In its latest financial report, Mustek reported that for the six months ended December 31, 2021, its headline earnings, a key profit measure for South African firms, increased 8 percent to R153 million, while its headline earnings per share gained 17.3 percent to 237.09 cents, with revenue of R4.19bn, up 12.5 percent. Mustek operates in South Africa, with anchor operations in Africa in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria.

The company said kan leaves behind a proud legacy of strong and principled leadership. “He will be sorely missed by his fellow directors, the management, and all employees at Mustek," it said. The company didn't release his cause of death.

