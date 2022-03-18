Mzansi Meat Co. to showcase Africa's first cultivated meat burger made from cells extracted from cows - hold

Mzansi Meat Co. is about to make history by being the first company on the continent to showcase the first cultivated beef burger. The burger will be showcased at a bespoke event in Cape Town. Established in 2020, the cultivated meat company harnesses cellular agriculture by extracting cells from cows.

Mzansi Meat Co. said the process starts at an animal sanctuary where a registered veterinarian performs a biopsy on the animal; this causes no harm to the creature, which is let go. “The tissue cells are taken to the labs and grown in our specially made bio-reactors using media which gives the cells the nutrients to grow. We are mimicking the same process that would happen inside the cow’s body, but externally instead,” said the company. In the final step of the meat creation process, spices and flavours are added, and the product is ready. When the burger hits the market, its price will be steeper than its traditional counterparts.

The burger was created to help feed the growing population of Africa because conventional agriculture will not be able to keep up with the demand. Chief executive of the innovative business, Brett Thompson, said this challenge presents an opportunity for a new source of protein, cultivated meat, to be part of the solution to food security on the continent. “Mzansi Meat Co. was born – out of a relentless pursuit to re-imagine our food systems and the way we make meat. We’re bringing healthy, accessible and affordable meat to your braais, potjies and shisa nyamas by growing it from cells, instead of harming animals,” said Thompson.

Mzansi Meat Co. plans on scaling up production on their cultivated meat in order to ensure cruelty-free meat is available on as many plates around the country as possible. The brand has plans to introduce minced beef burgers, sausages, nuggets, steaks, and even chicken into the South African market over the next few years. Plans for expansion are being developed by the company, with a pilot production facility in Cape Town being able to produce ‘tons’ of meat every month with the goal of supplying the whole country.

