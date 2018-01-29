CAPE TOWN - The Nationa Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) confirmed that the cabinet has approved the appointment of Muzuvukile Mkhize as full-time regulator member for a period of five years.

Mkhize would be primarily responsible for Petroleum Pipelines Regulation.

According to the energy regulator's statement, Mkhize’s areas of expertise include executive management, strategy, and policy formulation, economic development, as well as bilateral and multilateral engagement at an international level.

"He has represented South Africa at various international forums and dialogues, as well as at bilateral and multilateral platforms as a member and leader of the delegation. These include the World Economic Forum side meetings, International Energy Forum meetings, International Energy Agency (IEA) conferences, the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) trilateral, Presidential visits and a host of government-to-government bilateral engagements".

NERSA Chairperson, Jacob Modise, congratulated Mkhize on his appointment. He further said that Mkhize’s immense experience in the energy industry will greatly contribute in assisting NERSA to execute its mandate.

The newly appointed Mkhize had served as vice-chairman of the Carbon Sequestration Leadership Forum (CSLF) from 2009 to 2010; Gas Commissioner for the South Africa-Mozambique Gas Commission as well as the South Africa-Namibia Gas Commission since 2008 to date.

His outstanding achievements in the energy sector include the following:

The operationalisation of the Petroleum Products Amendment Act, 2003 (Act No. 58 of 2003), which included, among others, the creation of the current petroleum licensing regime for the South African liquid fuels industry and the establishment of a new Chief Directorate: Office of the Petroleum Controller within the Department of Minerals and Energy from 2006;

The establishment of a vendor/supplier development agency (SASDA) as well as the implementation of Liquid Fuels Industry Charter for the empowerment of historically disadvantaged South Africans

The first-ever regulation of fuel specifications and standards by the South African Government in 2006, which, among others, banned the use of lead and reduced the sulphur content of diesel;

The revision of the Import and Export Control Guidelines to permit historically disadvantage wholesalers to import liquid fuels into the country in 2007; and an instrumental role in the development and publishing of various strategic documents, such as the Energy Security Master Plan – Liquid Fuels; and the National Bio-fuels Strategy in 2007/8.



