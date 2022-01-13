Naicker takes over the reins as MiWay chief executive

As a founding member and CEO, Otto led the business from the initial start-up 14 years ago, to the direct insurer it is today.

NON-LIFE insurer, MiWay, announced late last year that it had appointed Burton Naicker as its chief executive (CEO), to replace René Otto, who retired at the end of 2021.

René said, “It was without a doubt the best 14 years of my life. Together with my management team, we built a great business and made a meaningful contribution to the economic and social landscape of South Africa. I am particularly proud of the strong values-based culture that we built with and for our staff. I believe it is the strongest differentiator between MiWay and most of its competitors”.

Burton officially assumed his CEO duties with effect from January 1 and will also serve as a member of the Santam group executive team. He joined MiWay from OUTsurance, where he held the role of Chief Operating Officer (Claims & Legal). He also gained experience at Telesure and Absa before joining OUTsurance.

Asked about his vision for MiWay, Naicker said he aimed to continue to build on Otto’s legacy: “René has played a critical role in successfully building a solid foundation for MiWay from inception. He’s been instrumental in instilling a culture of innovation, transparency, and most importantly, putting clients first and steered MiWay into a successful business over the years. I am excited to be part of the dynamic team and look forward to my journey at MiWay and the Santam Group.”