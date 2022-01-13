Naicker takes over the reins as MiWay chief executive
NON-LIFE insurer, MiWay, announced late last year that it had appointed Burton Naicker as its chief executive (CEO), to replace René Otto, who retired at the end of 2021.
As a founding member and CEO, Otto led the business from the initial start-up 14 years ago, to the direct insurer it is today.
René said, “It was without a doubt the best 14 years of my life. Together with my management team, we built a great business and made a meaningful contribution to the economic and social landscape of South Africa. I am particularly proud of the strong values-based culture that we built with and for our staff. I believe it is the strongest differentiator between MiWay and most of its competitors”.
Burton officially assumed his CEO duties with effect from January 1 and will also serve as a member of the Santam group executive team. He joined MiWay from OUTsurance, where he held the role of Chief Operating Officer (Claims & Legal). He also gained experience at Telesure and Absa before joining OUTsurance.
Asked about his vision for MiWay, Naicker said he aimed to continue to build on Otto’s legacy: “René has played a critical role in successfully building a solid foundation for MiWay from inception. He’s been instrumental in instilling a culture of innovation, transparency, and most importantly, putting clients first and steered MiWay into a successful business over the years. I am excited to be part of the dynamic team and look forward to my journey at MiWay and the Santam Group.”
“I am confident that Burton will pilot MiWay into a new era of growth and digitisation and expand on the awesome service we have strived to deliver to our clients over the years”, Otto said.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE