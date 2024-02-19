Nampak appoints a new chairperson

Nampak’s chairperson, Peter Surgey, has stepped down and has resigned as an independent non-executive director, with effect from February 15, 2024, and independent non-executive director André van der Veen had been appointed chairperson.

The board of Africa’s largest packaging group on Friday welcomed Van der Veen to his new role and said they were confident that his leadership would prove invaluable in executing Nampak’s turnaround objectives.