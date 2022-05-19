Nampak flags rise in interim earnings due to improved trading conditions

NAMPAK, a packaging manufacturing group, said that it expected to increase its interim headline earnings per share (Heps) of between 33 cents and 36.5c a share due to improved trading conditions and lower net devaluation losses arising from exchange rate movements in the rest of Africa. In a trading update released yesterday, the JSE-listed company said for the six months ended March 31 the Heps increase represented a rise of between 88 percent and 107 percent. In the prior period, Heps was 17.6c.

Story continues below Advertisement

There were no significant impairments or reversal of impairments in the half year 2022. Nampak expected to release its interim results on or about Thursday, May 26. Last month, in its trading statement for five months to February, Nampak said there was a strong volume growth for beverage cans coupled with higher pricing, which led to group revenue growth of more than 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

Story continues below Advertisement