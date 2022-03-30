Nampak says demand for its packaging products is robust

NAMPAK, a packaging manufacturing group, has reported robust trading conditions in the five months to February, buoyed by strong demand for its products, especially beverage cans. In a trading update released on Tuesday, the JSE listed company said strong volume growth for beverage cans coupled with higher pricing, led to group revenue growth of more than 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

Despite higher input costs due to significant global commodity price increases, trading profits, operating profit as well as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew strongly compared with the prior comparative period. “The South African beverage can market experienced strong growth. To date, Bevcan South Africa experienced market conditions where demand for certain products exceeded its available capacity,” the group said. Higher selling prices, resulting from significant increases in aluminium prices, were a key contributor to revenue growth as these price increases had to be passed on to customers using contractual pass-through pricing mechanisms.

The company said Bevcan Nigeria also performed well, and it was a major contributor to improved group results for the period. “Bevcan Angola started to experience improved volumes with the easing of pandemic-related trading restrictions, albeit from a very low base,” the group said. The company said DivFood in South Africa traded strongly in the second quarter, boosted by strong fish can sales. The turnaround in the division continued and further benefits were expected to be realised during the second quarter of the year.

In its Plastics division, Nampak said growth was driven by the the Zimbabwean operations, supported by a solid performance from the liquid cartons business in South Africa. Better efficiencies contributed to higher profitability. “Plastics South Africa’s performance was reasonable but lower volumes, due to an elongated strike at a key customer, impacted profitability negatively,” it said. Zimbabwean operations in the plastic division also performed well, and demand remained resilient.

“Both revenue and trading profit grew in double digits while these operations remained self-funding despite constantly being limited by the lack of foreign exchange availability,” Nampak said. The performance of the Paper division was “pleasing”, driven by good performance in Zimbabwe and higher volumes in Zambia and Malawi. Revenue and trading profit were significantly up. The company said its ability to reduce its net interest-bearing debt by R1 billion by September 2022, would be assessed by the funders in June.

