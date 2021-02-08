Nampak shares surge by more than 28% after Covid-19 restrictions eased

DURBAN - NAMPAK’S share price surged by more than 28 percent on the JSE on Friday after the packaging group reported a favourable trading update for the first quarter to end December, boosted by cost saving initiatives taken a year earlier. It closed the day at R2.68, up 28.23 percent. This came after the easing of Covid19 trading restrictions. Its group revenue was marginally up by 1 percent for the quarter measured on a year-on-year basis, with good trading conditions in South Africa and Nigeria and trading profit increased by 18 percent. “Cost saving initiatives undertaken during the prior financial year yielded benefits, complemented by export sales, which were reflected in the group trading profit improving by 18 percent compared to the first quarter last year. Operating profit for the quarter increased significantly over the prior year, partly as a result of the non-recurrence of adverse adjusting items,” Nampak said.

The group’s metals division experienced healthy beverage can demand in South Africa and the export contracts secured by Bevcan South Africa were serviced as planned after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions during the first quarter.

However, Nampak said the third alcohol ban, which included the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol in South Africa, announced on December 28, was subsequently lifted two weeks earlier than originally anticipated, effective from February 2.

The group expected the latest alcohol ban to be visible in the second quarter of its 2021 financial year and said its extent depends on the level and pace of restocking by consumers following the upliftment of the ban.

“While certain categories within our paper and plastics businesses have lost sales during this period, the impact on the metals businesses is expected to be much less than the previous bans, as demand for cans from our major customers remained largely unaffected during the first three weeks of the ban,” Nampak said.

Its net debt:Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at 4.49 times remained below the revised 5.25 times limit and Ebitda:interest cover at 2.62 times was greater than the required minimum of 2.25 times.

Nampak expects to release its halfyear results on or about May 28.

