Last year the group announced it was selling the crates and drums business and in the year to end September 2018 it reported the business as a discontinued operation.
However, in the 11 months to end August trading update released yesterday, the group said: “The upside potential of this operation, as a result of the new contract and a restructuring of the business to reduce labour cost, has resulted in the crates and drums businesses being withdrawn from a proposed disposal process."
The business is housed under the Plastics South Africa division.
However, the group said the overall Plastics South Africa division continued to experience lower sales volumes in a tough trading and economic environment in the country.