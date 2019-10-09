JOHANNESBURG - Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the South African chief executive who has been in the role for close to 100 days, on Wednesday said that Naspers Foundry, its start-up fund aimed at boosting the South African technology sector, was poised to announce more deals by December.
Naspers Foundry plans to invest R1.4billion in the next three years in entrepreneurs and business, she said.
The Fund would also look at investing in other start-up opportunities in Africa, besides its main focus on South Africa.