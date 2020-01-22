JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Naspers Ltd said on Wednesday it sold around € 1.5 billion ($1.66 billion) worth of shares in Prosus, the Amsterdam-listed subsidiary housing its internet empire.
Last year, Naspers spun off Prosus along with its most valuable asset - a 30% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent .
The South African company said on Tuesday, when it announced the share sale, that it had seen significant interest in Prosus from new investors and the placing would offer “an opportunity to the broad investment community to get exposure” to the stock.