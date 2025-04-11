National Pet Day: Petshop Science grows sales by 56. 9% as South Africa's pet economy thrives

Friday has been ear marked as National Pet Day in South Africa and one of the biggest retailers in the country, The Shoprite Group has been capatlising on the pet industry boom. The retail giant said that in its relentless pursuit of value in a category dominated by specialist vet stores, Petshop Science increased sales by 56.9% during its interim period (the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2024).

Amidst the country's booming pet economy, with over 22 million pets on which consumers spend at estimated R8 billion annually, the Shoprite Group said it became the first local supermarket retailer to sell pet insurance in 2020, followed by the launch of standalone pet shops in 2021. "We saw a gap in the market to democratise pet care by making premium pet food and other veterinary-approved essentials available at supermarket prices," Willem Hunlun, Chief Operating Officer at the Group told Business Report. "Customers continue to vote with their feet and wallets, and there is no doubt that our unwavering commitment to value has been instrumental in the rapid growth of Petshop Science. We are firmly on track to become the biggest pet business in South Africa," Hunlun said.

"During the second half of 2024, Petshop Science opened in 42 new convenient locations. There are now a total of 135 stores across all nine provinces. These stores stock a wide range of premium pet food, treats and toys from renowned local and international brands such as Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz, Nandoe, as well as Maneli Pets - a small business that supplies 100% natural pet treats and snacks under its Small Batch label. Just unpacked and exclusive to Petshop Science is the Sugacoat grooming range for dogs and cats," Hunlun further said. PetShop Science. With specially formulated shampoos, conditioners and a gentle, alcohol-free perfume spritz, the furkids will feel and smell as if they’d just been to the spa. "And to make them feel even more special this National Pet Day, dog dads can spoil their pooches with Montego’s new Fruities and Chippies snacks, while cat moms can indulge their gorgeous felines with “out of this world” Cosmic Kitty treats," the group further said.