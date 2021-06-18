National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers condemns wage deal offered by SANParks

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has voiced its dissatisfaction with the wage deal SANParks was offering its members. In a statement, the union said: “Nupsaw condemns SANParks for insensitivity to implement an unbiased wage deal to our members, claiming funding has been declining year after year; therefore, they can afford to provide increases to our members.”

According to the union, based on SANParks’ 2020/2021 projection, guests were expected to start visiting the national parks in January 2021. “Although the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations level only started in August, and steadily they accommodated overnight guests, (it) translates that SANParks did generate revenue,” the union said. “It is well known that SANParks is looking into opening another national park in the Northern Cape, but they cannot afford to pay their workers what is due to them. Additionally, the SANParks negotiations have commenced on the 10 – 11 June 2021 for the final year 2021/22,” according to the union.

The union said its members' demands were straightforward, and SANParks was aware of the salary gap. “The fact that SANParks’ salary on the lower band, particularly those under the bargaining unit, is below the market rate, workers demand that wages be above the inflation considering the increment of medical aid in the last financial year and the current financial year where employees have last seen an increase in their salaries in the 2019/20 financial year (sic),” said the union. Some of the union’s demands in the cost-to-company package include medical aid subsidy, danger allowance and 13th cheque. It said medical aid should be optional as constitutionally, members of the society have a right to “consult where they believe in primary health care”.