Ndivhuwo Manyonga, first black female actuary in SA appointed independent non-executive director at Sanlam

The INED’s role is to provide independent oversight and constructive challenge to the executive directors. Manyonga graduated with a BSc degree in actuarial science from the University of Cape Town in 2001.

Ndivhuwo Manyonga, the first black female actuary to qualify in South Africa, has been appointed independent non-executive director (INED) of Sanlam. An INED is a director (or member) of the board of directors who does not have a material or capital relationship with the company.

She also holds a post-graduate diploma in actuarial science from UCT. Manyonga made history in 2005 when she was inducted as a fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).

Manyonga is chief executive of the Federated Employers Mutual (FEM) Assurance Company. She was headhunted by the organisation in 2017 for her extensive experience in the field, and has held the position since. She began her illustrious career in 2006, working as a consulting actuary for Old Mutual. The financial expert was also the deputy chief executive of Aon Hewitt.

Manyonga has won several accolades, including the 2011 Achiever’s Award from the Association for South African Black Actuarial Professionals, and the 2012 Woman Pioneer in the Actuarial Profession in 2012 from the Actuarial Women’s Committee.