Nedbank and AWS partner to offer SA’s unemployed youth digital skills and job training

NEDBANK has partnered with cloud computing company Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer free cloud computing skills development and job training to unemployed South African youth through the AWS re/Start programme. AWS re/Start, which is a 12-week training programme, covers fundamental AWS Cloud and practical career skills and focuses on ensuring that individuals develop professional skills.

The programme is part of AWS’s larger commitment to train 29 million learners for free by 2025. Learners for the programme were selected from the 2021 Nedbank Youth Employment Service (Yes) programme. The learners were not required to have prior technical or digital experience. Through this programme, Nedbank is working with AWS re/Start to help learners gain job specific skills, connect them with employers, and support them as they embark on cloud careers.

Nedbank’s Cloud Migration and Transformation Lead Bianca Swartz said, “These skills are especially needed in a world where technology expertise is falling short of the requirements as we move into a world in which the way of work will change forever, spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic that has decimated lives and economies across the world.” “Nedbank’s purpose is to use its financial expertise to do good for individuals, families, businesses, and society. Together with AWS re/Start, we are building an inclusive, diverse global pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging unemployed youth with no prior technical skills or qualifications who otherwise might not have had access to this career path,” said Swartz. The programme will cover the costs for learners to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential.