Nedbank Business Banking is no more! Here are all the details

Nedbank has rebranded its Business Banking division to Nedbank Commercial Banking to better represent the comprehensive range of services and products it offers to medium-, large-, and mid-corporate-sized businesses. A reason for the name change

According to the bank, the rebranding encapsulates the strategic value that Nedbank offers and underscore the bank’s commitment to remain an indispensable and trusted advisor to middle commercial markets, supporting their growth ambitions with trusted expertise and banking. According to Mark Rose, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development at Nedbank Commercial Banking, the rebranded business also better aligns with its proven ability to deliver specialised sector services to the public sector, agriculture, franchising, professional and manufacturing industries. ‘Commercial Banking is a more inclusive and relevant description of the services and support we offer our commercial clients,’ says Rose. ‘It demonstrates our understanding of the full depth and scale of what our clients require, while also showcasing the value we provide to larger commercial organisations.’ Rose adds that the Nedbank Commercial Banking portfolio is an intelligent balance between relationship-driven engagements and digital solutions.

“Our advanced digital capabilities augment our human-centred client service engagements and ensures that we provide our clients with a holistic solution via digital and human touchpoints, delivering improved administrative efficiencies and unlocking growth opportunities through conventional and non-conventional financing approaches.” In addition to this evolved client service model, the Nedbank Commercial Banking team will provide clients with funding support, tailor-made pricing, and partner-based solutions that support areas of investment financing in renewable energy, recycling and water-saving technology. “This is a distinctive rebrand that assures our commercial clients of a more strategic and digitally inventive approach to commercial banking, ensuring they benefit unmatched financial expertise that matches and enables their goals and ambition,“ concludes Rose.

