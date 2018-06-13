CAPE TOWN - A Number of banks are coming after some of Absa's clients after a controversial Twitter poll was used by the company.





Absa has refused to delete their poll on Black Tax and Capitec and Nedbank have been quick to capitalise on Absa's 'bad fortune', according to Business Insider SA.





The poll asked users to vote on their opinion of Black Tax. The poll asked users to essentially define black tax based on these options:





A source of anxiety





A source of pride





A financial burden





A responsibility





Black tax refers to the financial obligation of black people who move into higher-paying jobs to provide for their extended family.









Twitter users were not having it and were quite outraged by the way Absa was simplifying black tax.





A number of people asked that the poll be removed but Absa has refused. The company is sticking to their guns and tweeted that “we don't want to try tuck this under the carpet, by deleting the post. We don’t ‘make this go away’”.





“The pushback from our community was the correct response. We've learnt from this and will try harder. Our sincere apologies for the offence we have caused.”





OUTRAGE





One Absa client asked FNB, Nedbank and Capitec how they can move their account to one of their banks given Absa's response on the poll.





yho yho yhooo, Nonses, @Nedbank how easy and costly to switch ones account to your bank, including debits and savings accounts? — Lebogang Sealetsa (@LEB012GP) June 12, 2018







Nedbank then replied to Lebogang, "we would love to have you join the GreenTeam. Please DM us your ID and contact number and we will connect with you to assist further".





Twitter user Jay C also said that he would be leaving Absa. He tweeted:









Twitter Nkosinathi tweeted Capitec and said he needed to join them. Capitec did not waste anytime and tweeted a link on how to sign up with the bank.





@CapitecBankSA I need to join you hey — Nkosinathi (@Moleane14) June 12, 2018





ABSA GETS ROASTED





Twitter users, yesterday night did not mince their words with their disdain for the financial institution. One user said: I don't see how someone taking care of their family should be labelled anything!!! Nwak!!





Another user said: There is no putting lipstick on this pig of a tweet 😡🤯😡🤯😡.we will screen grab and remind @Absa of this most useless, rude, insensitive, mocking, degrading tweet in future.













-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE