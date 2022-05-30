Nedbank earnings in line with its forecasts for 2022 in spite of weakening economy

NEDBANK Group said on Friday that net-interest income (NII) and non-interest revenue (NIR) grew robustly in the four months to April 30, but it warned global economic growth had begun to slow after March. The share price increased 4.02 percent to R221.61 on Friday afternoon, outstripping a 1.52 percent gain in the All Share Index at the same time, indicating that some investors looked favourably on the prospects outlined in a trading statement that the bank released.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bank said its credit loss ratio was also within the top half of its target range in the first four months, while associate income growth had been strong and expense control was good. “All key financial metrics are currently performing in line with achieving the 2022 full-year financial guidance provided by management in March 2022,” the group said. Robust consumer spending, underpinned by higher household incomes and less Covid-19 restrictions had created a supportive environment for banks in the first few months of this year.

Export growth also held up, supported by firm global demand and elevated international commodity prices. However, “towards the end of the first quarter the global and South Africa economic environment became more challenging. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed global oil and food prices higher, adding to inflationary pressures already emerging on the back of supply shortages, disruptions to global logistics and transport networks, and loose monetary policy”. “As a result, global economic growth is expected to slow materially in the quarters ahead,” the bank said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Export volumes in South Africa were now expected to be hurt by slower global growth although still elevated export prices should provide some benefit. “SA will not escape the inflationary implications with inflation likely to exceed the upper end of the SARB’S (SA Reserve Bank) inflation-targeting band in H1 2022 (first half), resulting in higher interest rates and adversely impacting growth.” Power outages, flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal and an uptick in Covid-19 cases were likely to weigh on confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement

NII growth for the first four months was at high single digits when compared to the prior period, driven by low-to- mid single digit loan growth and an improved net interest margin (NIM). Average interest earning banking assets increased year-on-year by low-to-mid single digits, reflecting selective growth in CIB loans and advances where demand for new wholesale loans remained moderate. NII growth was in line with management expectations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Impairments increased and the credit loss ratio was within the top half of the target range, in line with the 80 bps to 100 bps guidance provided for the full year 2022 and slightly below management expectations. The R1.5 billion Covid-19-related overlays at December 31, 2021 remained in place and would be reviewed prior to finalising the 2022 interim results. NIR growth was early double digits, boosted by the fair value losses in first half of last year that did not recur.