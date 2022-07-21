Nedbank flags up to 28% rise in interim heps

Nedbank Group said basic earnings per share (Eps) and headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to increase by more than 20 percent in the six months to June 30, 2022, when compared with those in the six months to June 30, 2021.
Basic Eps was expected to increase by 28-33 percent, resulting in a range of between 1 384-1 438 cents per share compared with the prior period figure of 1 081 cents per share.
Heps was expected to increase by 23-28 percent resulting in a range of between 1 333-1 388 cents per share when compared with the prior period of 1 084 cents per share. The interim results are expected to be released on August 10.
