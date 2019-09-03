Nedbank said yesterday that it had partnered with Microsoft to migrate components of its IT infrastructure to the cloud. Nicholas Rama African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank said yesterday that it had partnered with Microsoft to migrate components of its IT infrastructure to the cloud, making it the first bank in the country to run operations of this scale in the cloud as it aimed to become a “digital-first financial services provider”.

It said the partnership formed part of Nedbank’s robust 2020 digital transformation vision and three-lane digital strategy, which focuses on running the business (Digitise), transforming the business (Delight) and disrupting the business (Disrupt) as well as better serving the bank’s diverse client base.





Nedbank group chief information officer Fred Swanepoel said: “Transformation is a complex journey, so it is critical to choose partners with a cultural fit, which Nedbank and Microsoft enjoy.





It’s also important to partner with someone you can trust to not only protect your data and its privacy, but to deliver the world class service you require. Nedbank believes that financial services providers that get digital right will be more successful at traversing an uncertain future.” Microsoft SA managing director Lillian Barnard said: "Moving these components of the bank’s IT infrastructure to Microsoft’s cloud represents a critical next step in that journey, and we are excited to see how this will add value in driving Nedbank’s ambitious growth strategy.”





