JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank is looking for a new managing director (MD) for its Zimbabwe unit after flighting an advertisement for the post, with employees at the financial services company saying current MD, Charity Jinya, will finally be leaving the company this year.

Jinya has also previously served as president of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe. She has been with the bank for nearly 10 years.





Nedbank advertised for the post on LinkedIn on Thursday, attracting 95 applicants by Friday afternoon. Nedbank South Africa had not responded to a request for further details by the time of going to press.





The new Nedbank MD will have to “assume operational accountability for the business performance” of Nedbank Zimbabwe, according to the vacancy posting. A source at Nedbank told Business Report by phone on Friday that Jinya would finally be leaving later this year. “It’s retirement. She should have retired three years ago, but she has been retained.





We were once told that she was leaving in March this year, but that was pushed ahead,” said the source. Jinya leaves Nedbank in good shape. In the half year to June 2018, Nedbank Zimbabwe attained a 61percent rise in after tax profits to $4.37million (R62.47m).





